Kassim Mingle: Coaching the Black Stars easier than managing a local club

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has made a bold statement, asserting that coaching the Black Stars is easier than managing a local club.

After guiding Nations FC to a seventh-place finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Mingle's team is currently leading the table with 22 points after 11 games.

Mingle explained that the advantage of coaching the national team lies in the caliber of players available.

"The Black Stars have already chosen players who are already at the top for you; all you have to do is arrange them, position them, and convince them of your philosophy to get the desired results," he told Akoma FM.

"This makes coaching the Black Stars much easier than coaching a local team. At the local level, you will be given fringe players that you must develop and teach."

Despite his current success with Nations FC, Mingle remains hopeful for an opportunity to coach the Black Stars in the future.

His remarks highlight the unique challenges faced by coaches at different levels of football, particularly in terms of player development and tactical implementation.

As he continues to lead Nations FC, Mingle's insights into coaching dynamics offer an interesting perspective on the demands of managing both club and national teams in Ghanaian football.