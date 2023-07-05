Kassim Mingle left for a new challenge and not money - Bechem United PRO

Bechem United Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, has indicated that Kassim Mingle Ocansey's departure from the club was not due to money, but rather a desire to take on a new challenge.

Mingle joined forces with Nations FC after they secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League from the Division One League.

Atuahene insists that the former Accra Great Olympics coach's departure from Nations FC has nothing to do with money.

According to him, Mingle explained that he was willing to leave for a new experience having spent enough time with the Hunters.

“Per the reasons he-Mingle-gave, he didn’t attribute it (his exit) to money. He only indicated that the stay that he has had with the club is enough…so he thinks that it is high time he moved on and try other challenges. I can confidently say that per the discussions that went on, it had nothing to do about money,” he told Citi FM.

The veteran coach led Bechem United to a third-place finish in the just-ended Ghana Premier League finishing behind champions Medeama SC and Aduana Stars.

They also finished as runner-up in the 2021 FA Cup losing to Hearts of Oak in the final.