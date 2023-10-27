Kassim Mingle predicts an unbeatable Nations FC after first round

Nations FC tactician, Kassim Mingle is confident his side will be invincible when the players adjust to life in the top flight.

Mingle has revealed that just a handful of his squad have premier league experience which explains their difficult start to the season.

Nations have won just one of their six games and occupy 16th position on the league standings but Mingle expects a turnaround when his players adapt after the first round of the premier league.

He said: "Only about two or three (players) have tasted premiership. All the rest are new; this is their first season. As time goes on when we finish the first round, when they start taking their chances, nobody can stand us."

Nations FC are away to Great Olympics for their next game.

By Suleman Asante