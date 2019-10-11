Kassim Nuhu confident Fortuna Dusseldorf will bounce back after defeats in last three games

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu Adams believes Fortuna Dusseldorf will bounce back from their recent slump to turn thing around in the Bundesliga.

Fortuna Dusseldorf have lost their last three games leaving them just a place above the relegation zone.

Nuhu scored against Borrusia Monchenglabach but they went on to lose 2-1, before subsequent defeats to Freigburg and Hertha Berlin.

The on-loan Hoffenheim defender was critical of him performance in their 3-1 defeat to Hertha Belin.

"It was a very difficult game for us in Berlin," Adams told rp-online.de. "Before the second Hertha goal, for example, I had to decide and then chose the wrong path. I wanted to support Niko Gießelmann on the left side, but did not get there anymore. And when I went to the header, I did not reach the flank. "

Despite their struggles, the 24-year old is confident Fortuna Dusseldorf will get to their best soon.

"I'm very confident," says Kassim. "We have enough individual quality in the team, and we are working very hard to get back to our best."

"We lost focus last time we had taken the lead. We have to try to keep going forward and score the second goal. Instead, we have too often backed too far into the defense."