Kassim Nuhu jumps to 'struggling' Nana Ampomah's defense after facing criticisms from Fortuna Dusseldorf fans

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu has offered his backing to compatriot and Fortuna Dusseldorf teammate Nana Opoku Ampomah following his underwhelming display in their 3-1 loss against Hertha Berlin last week.

Ampomah, who became the Reds most expensive signing after joining for €3 million from Belgian side Waasland Beveren this summer, has not had a better start to life at the club after struggling with injury and loss of form.

After making a brief appearance on his debut in the 2-1 defeat against SC Freiburg, the 23-year-old failed to seize the opportunity on his first start at the club during their 3-1 loss at Hertha Berlin as he was taken off in the 63rd minute after failing to exert himself on the game.

Ampomah has been backed by compatriot Nuhu to hit the ground running in their subsequent matches after facing opprobrium from the club's fans in the wake of the match.

"After the game in Berlin I talked to Nana. You just have to realize that the running intensity in the Bundesliga is extremely high! You always have to be physically fit to your limits - no matter if you have the ball on your foot, or only free spaces."

Nuhu added, "I am one hundred percent sure that Nana can become an important player for us. He will show his strengths in the upcoming games and prove what he can do."