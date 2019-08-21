Kassim Nuhu nets first goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf in friendly win over TuRU Dusseldorf

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu Adams scored his debut goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf in their friendly win over TuRU Dusseldorf on Tuesday.

The on-loan TSG Hoffenheim defender netted the second in the Bundesliga side's 4-2 win over the lower tier local side.

Dawid Kownacki opened the scoring for Dusseldorf after just four minutes before Ghanaian defender Kassim added the second four minutes later.

Adam Bodzek made it three after 26 minutes but the lower tier side pulled one back through Saban Ferati four minutes later.

TuRU Dusseldorf scored the second on the hour mark with a fine finish from Ayas.

Adam Bodzek added his second and Fortuna's fourth with ten minutes remaining on the clock.

Kassim's compatriots Kelvin Ofori and Bernard Tekpetey all saw some game time in the friendly.

Adams is yet to make his Bundesliga debut for Fortuna Dusseldorf after missing the opener against Werder Bremen, a game they won 3-1.

They next face Bayern Leverkusen at the Esprit Arena.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin