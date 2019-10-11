Kassim Nuhu sees Fortuna Dusseldorf manager Friedhelm Funkel as a father figure

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu Adams has praised Fortuna Dusseldorf manager Fredhelm Funkel for playing a father figure role to the players at the club.

The on-loan TSG Hoffenheim defender has gradually worked his way into the starting team of Fortuna Dusseldorf after a slow start to the campaign.

The 24-year old reveals the role played by manager Friedhelm Funkel has helped him settle and believes the coach is the right man for the club.

"He and Friedhelm Funkel are both excellent coaches. Funkel has been in the Bundesliga for so many years, he has tremendous experience. He speaks a lot to us, he helps us a lot and is like a father figure to us," he told rp-online.de.

"Most of the time he speaks German, but sometimes he also explains things to us in English. He puts all the pressure on us to keep players clear of their heads. The coach is very good for the club and just right in our situation."

Kassim Nuhu scored his first goal in the Bundesliga for Fortuna Dusseldorf in their 2-1 defeat to Borrussia Monchenglabach.

The Flingeraners have gone on to lose two more games leaving the club just a place above the relegation zone.

However, the Ghana international believes the team can fight their way back to a respectable position.

"We have enough individual quality in the team, and we are working very hard to get back to our best," he said.

"We lost focus last time we had taken the lead. We have to try to keep going forward and score the second goal. Instead, we have too often backed too far into the defense. "

