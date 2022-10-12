Kayserispor captain Bernard Mensah calls for massive support ahead of Galatasaray clash

Kayserispor captain Bernard Mensah believes fans will play an important role in this weekend's match against Galatasaray.

The Turkish Super Lig clash is billed as a top-liner because both sides are in good form and are separated on the table by only four points.

Kayserispor will host the game on Saturday, and Ghanaian midfielder Mensah wants a packed stadium to create an intimidating atmosphere for Galatasaray.

"Our fans need to come to the match and support us. This match is very important. If we win the Galatasaray match, we will be at the top of the points ranking," Mensah said.

The 27-year-old has three goal contributions in nine appearances this season.