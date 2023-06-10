Kayserispor extend Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Ackah's contract

Turkish club Kayserispor have extended the contract of Ghanaian defensive midfielder Yaw Ackah, ensuring his continued presence on the team.

Impressed by Ackah's contributions, Kayserispor have offered him a new three-year deal, which means he will remain with the club until at least 2026.

The midfielder initially joined Kayserispor on a three-year agreement from Turkish second-tier side Ankara Keçiörengücü S.K.

Ackah's contract extension is not the only one announced by Kayserispor, as they have also rewarded young Turkish forward Ethem Balcı with a new deal.

In a statement released by the club, they expressed their satisfaction with both players' performances, stating, "The contracts of our professional football players Ethem Balcı and Yaw Ackah have been extended for 3 years. We wish our footballers success under our glorious jersey."

Before his time at Kayserispor, Ackah made notable strides in his career in Portugal with Boavista.

With his contract extension, Ackah is eager to continue contributing to Kayserispor's success on the field, while the club hope for even greater achievements with the midfielder's continued presence in their ranks.