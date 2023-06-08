Kayserispor in talks with Ghana defender Joseph Attamah over contract extension

Turkish club Kayserispor have started negotiations with versatile Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh over contract extension.

Attamah's current deal with the club expires on June 30, but the Red and Golds want to extend his stay at the club.

According to president of Kayserispor, Ali Çamlı - who confirmed the departure of Attamah's compatriot Bernard Mensah - talks have started to keep the defender.

Attamah Larweh has been a key player for Kayserispor since joining the club from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2020.

Despite spending most of the just ended season on the sidelines due to injury, the 29-year-old came back strongly to help them finish the season in ninth place.

The Ghana international has spent most of his career in Turkey, playing for Adanaspor, Basaksehir, Fatih Karaguruk and Rizespor.

Yukatel Kayserispor Kulübü Başkanı Ali Çamlı: "Bernard Mensah ile Gavranoviç ile sözleşmemiz sona erdi. Majid, Attamah ve Emrah Başsan ile görüşmemiz devam ediyor" pic.twitter.com/YTetDK1tUE

— Sporx (@sporx) June 6, 2023