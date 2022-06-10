Kayserispor midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh dreams of making Ghana’s World Cup squad

Kayserispor midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh hopes to be named to Ghana's World Cup squad in Qatar in 2022.

The 28-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract with the Turkish club, had a great season in 2021-22.

The former Ghana U-20 international appeared 37 times for Kayserispor in all competitions, scoring two goals. He also aided the club's advancement to the Turkish Cup final.

Despite his great form, he was overlooked for the Black Stars' recent call-ups for both the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Kirin Cup in Japan.

“Yeah, that is my dream, I have to play at the World Cup. For now, I just have to start the season on a good note, get a good performance, get playing time and then we take it from there” he told Metro TV.

Meanwhile, he has expressed his desire to continue with Kayserispor.

“Last season, I had 37 caps for my club and I am hoping to play more games than last season for the team,” he said.