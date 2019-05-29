Kayserispor President admits financial problems cause of Asamoah Gyan bailiffs

Kayserispor President Erol Bedir has disclosed that the club's financial problems forced Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan into sending debt collectors to seize properties belonging to the super lig side.

On Monday, Asamoah Gyan sent debt collectors to seize items from the offices of Turkish top-flight side Kayserispor in a drastic action to recover his unpaid wages.

“Kayserispor owed club. There are very serious debts from the past. There are interest rates of serious money received from banks," Mr. Bedir said.

"For the next season, everyone should put his hand under the stone. I've had my contributions for 2 years. This club cannot survive with the efforts of people like me alone," he added.

With Gyan's contract expiring at the end of next month and with no hope of the monies being paid, the Ghana general captain had no option than to send the debt collectors on Monday.

Desperate to avoid global embarrassment, Kayserispor's lawyers quickly contacted Gyan's legal representatives to stop the operation and begged for more time to pay at a later date.

Gyan's contract at Kayserispor will end on 30 June 2019 after joining the club on a free transfer two years ago.