Kayserispor president keen on permanent deal for Atletico Madrid-owned Bernard Mensah

Kayserispor president Erol Bedir has begun talks with Spanish side Atletico Madrid to sign midfielder Bernard Mensah on a permanent basis.

Mensah is on a season-long move at the Turkish Super Lig side and has hugely impressed.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 22 Lig matches for Kayserispor but he is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to correct a shoulder injury.

"The player has been on loan to our team since last summer. Our contract ends at the end of the season. He has two more years of contract with Atlético Madrid. For us there is only one possibility. We want to negotiate with Atletico about his permanent transfer," Bedir said.

According to the Turkish press, Beşiktaş also intend to sign Mensah has started negotiating with the rojiblancos.

Local newspapers say Mensah also prefers to play in a big club like Beşiktaş.