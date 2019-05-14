Kayserispor set to offer Asamoah Gyan new deal as he nears contract expiration

Turkish side Kayserispor are set to hand Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan a new deal as his contract with the club expires in the summer.

The 33-year old joined Kayserispor from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG in the summer of 2017 on a two year deal.

According to information gathered by GHANASoccernet.com, talks between the player and the club will begin in the summer over the extension of his contract.

It is believed the club are also waiting on his performance at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The ace forward as expected to take the Turkish league by storm following his exploits with Al Ain and Shanghai SIPG in Asia.

However, injuries have troubled Ghana's all time leading scorer club career but anytime he is fit, his quality is never in doubt.

On Sunday, the former Sunderland striker scored two brilliant headers after coming off the bench to help Kayserispor to a comeback win over Kasimpasa.

The win keeps Kayerispor in the league for another season.