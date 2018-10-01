Kayserispor top midfielder Bernard Mensah makes Black Stars return after 3-year absence

In-form Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah has been rewarded for his top form at club level with Ghana call-up after a three-year absence.

The 23-year-old has earned his first call-up from head coach Kwesi Appiah for this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Mensah has been dazzling in the Turkish top-flight this season since switching from Kasimpasa.

The Atletico Madrid-owned player has scored one goal in seven league matches as a first team starter.

Mensah made his last appearance for Ghana in October 2015 when he featured in the friendly against Canada played the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington.

Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forward:

Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.