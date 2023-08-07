Kazakh media identifies Bernard Tekpetey as Ludogorets' key player ahead of Astana clash

Kazakhstan's "Mach Telegraf" has labelled winger Bernard Tekpetey as the most dangerous player of Ludogorets as the Bulgarian club prepare to face Kazakh side Astana in the Europa League third qualifying round.

The Ghanaian player's performance has been under scrutiny, with contrasting displays in recent matches.

Tekpetey showcased his prowess on the field by scoring two goals against FC Ballkani. However, his performance dipped in the subsequent matches against Olimpia Ljubljana, falling short of the expected level.

The local publication sport.kz, known for its comprehensive analysis of football players in European tournaments, has focused on identifying the most potent threats among the opponents of Kazakh teams.

As Ludogorets ready themselves for the encounter with Astana, Tekpetey's role and impact are likely to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the upcoming Europa League clash.