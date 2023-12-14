'Keep believing in us' - Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey assures fans 

Asante Kotoko's midfielder Richmond Lamptey has reassured fans of the club's dedication and commitment as they continue their impressive run in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Currently occupying the 7th position on the domestic top-flight table, Asante Kotoko has overcome a challenging start to the season, culminating in a significant 3-2 victory over archrivals Accra Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

Lamptey, who is being touted as a potential inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming AFCON, spoke to the club's media, urging fans to maintain their belief in the team's capabilities.

"I will urge the fans to keep believing in us; we as players will never disappoint this season," Lamptey affirmed.

The midfielder's statement comes on the heels of Asante Kotoko's extended Ghana Premier League winning streak, which now stands at four games.

The victory against Hearts of Oak has undoubtedly boosted the team's morale and positioned them as contenders in the league.

Looking forward to the upcoming match against Great Olympics in week 15 of the Ghana Premier League, Lamptey's call for fan support coincides with the fortunate circumstance of the game being played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

This advantage, resulting from the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium, adds to the anticipation surrounding Asante Kotoko's quest to climb higher in the league standings.