Keep Otto Addo as Black Stars coach despite AFCON qualifier failure - Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions head coach, Ibrahim Tanko says Otto Addo must be given the needed support to succeed despite failing to guide the team to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars finished at the bottom of Group F with three points and recorded now win. The team recorded three defeats and three draws.

Following the team's failure to qualify, there have been calls made to sack Otto Addo and his entire technical team.

However, Tanko beleives the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach must be kept on the job despite their failure.

According to him, bringing a new trainer would not guarantee success for the team.

"I don't believe the job is too big for him. He came in at a very challenging time. Remember, he took us to the World Cup in Qatar, though the performance wasn't as expected, and then he was replaced by Chris Hughton, who was the technical director," he told Flashscore.

"His return was always going to come with pressure. I don’t believe we should sack him; instead, we need to give him a chance. With the World Cup qualifiers coming up, should we really be bringing in a new coach?

"He just signed a three-year contract â€“ if you sack him, you'll have to pay. Plus, there's no guarantee that the next coach will make an immediate impact," he added.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will decide on Otto Addo's future following the team's failure to qualify.