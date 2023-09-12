"Keep supporting us"- Alidu Seidu tells Ghanaians ahead of AFCON 2023

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has called on fans of the national team to keep supporting the Black Stars as they prepare ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The four-time African champions will engage Liberia in an international friendly on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Seidu impressed as the Black Stars defeated the Central African Republic in Kumasi to qualify for the Nations Cup.

"I don't underrate any team and I know now football, all the players know how to play and they representing their national team, they have a lot of qualities. I always concentrate and try to give everthing. I don't underrate anyone," he said.

"My message to Ghanaians is they should continue to support us. We the players will give everything to make them happy and we will prove ourselves for the upcoming matches and the tournament."

The Clermont Foot defender has been a regular player for the national team since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2022. He was part of the team at the World Cup in Qatar.