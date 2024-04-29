"Keep your heads up and high"- Tony Baffoe lauds Dreams FC after CAF Confed Cup elimination

Former Ghana defender, Anthony Baffoe, has praised the performance of Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League side's fairytale run in the championship ended after a 3-0 defeat in the semi-final to Egyptian giants Zamalek. Goals from Hamza Mathlouthi, Samson Akinyoola and Mostafa Shalaba was enough for the North Africans to progress.

Dreams FC surprised many with their display in Africa following their first time appearance at a continental tournament, eliminating former winner Stade Malien and beating Tunisian giants Club Africain at the group stage.

"Dreams FC, keep your head up and high !you fought a good fight. You have written history for your club and yourselves -we are proud of you -thank you to the wonderful people of Kumasi who came in numbers !!! Wonderful. Gods time is always the best," wrote the legendary Ghanaian footballer.

Dreams FC could make a return to the competition next season of they successfully defend the FA Cup title, having reached the semi-final of the competition.

The Dawu-based outfit will also switch their attention to the Ghana Premier League, where they have three games at hand.