Keeping Kwame Opoku in Black Stars is coach Otto Addo’s call - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito says the decision to keep striker Kwame Opoku in the Black Stars is entirely up to Ghana coach Otto Addo.

Opoku started in Ghana’s recent 2-1 loss to Nigeria but was substituted after the break for Brandon Thomas Asante, who scored Ghana’s only goal. Cyriel Dessers and a Razak Simpson own goal gave Nigeria the win.

"Yes it depends on the coach after the game I asked some questions there and I was told that there were no players. We don't know they told us the players available were the ones used but later if we will bring him we don't know," as aired by Peace FM.

"So I even asked that I haven't seen Aziz and they said maybe he will be given the opportunity then I saw him he was given the opportunity so this is how it is.

"The coach knows what he is doing he wants to see a little bit of this player a little bit of that player then gather his notes so that next time when it gets to the difficult situation and he is calling he knows who to call to come and help him,"