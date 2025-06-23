GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kelvin Ampoful wins final NASCO Player of the Month award for 2024/25 season

Published on: 23 June 2025
Nations FC midfielder Kelvin Ampoful has been named the NASCO Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for May/June, capping off a stellar end to the season.

It is the final Player of the Month honour for the 2024/25 campaign, and Ampoful earned it in style, scoring three goals in five games, including an eye-catching brace against Legon Cities on Matchday 31. He also claimed three man-of-the-match awards, more than any other player during the period.

For his performance, Ampoful will receive a 42-inch television set from Electroland Ghana Limited, sponsors of the monthly award.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
