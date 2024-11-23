Kelvin Boateng hat trick propels First Vienna FC to victory over Amstetten

First Vienna FC secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Amstetten in Round 14 of the Austrian Bundesliga 2, thanks to a sensational hat trick from Ghanaian attacker Kelvin Boateng.

The win marked Vienna’s fifth consecutive triumph over Amstetten, further solidifying their dominance in this matchup.

The visitors wasted no time asserting their intent, with Boateng opening the scoring in the 5th minute. Set up by Monschein’s incisive midfield play, Boateng calmly slotted past Amstetten keeper Gremsl. However, the hosts responded swiftly, equalizing through Charles Herrmann in the 7th minute after capitalizing on a scramble in Vienna’s box.

As the half wore on, Boateng’s brilliance shone through. His second goal came in the 39th minute, expertly finishing a Bumbic cross. Minutes later, Luxbacher’s persistence set up Boateng for his third, as the striker rounded Gremsl and sealed a first-half hat trick.

Vienna’s disciplined defense and tactical control in the second half ensured the scoreline remained intact. Now in third place, Vienna eyes their next challenge against Ried on November 29th.