Kelvin Boateng’s move to Austria Vienna is the right step – Agent Max Hagmayr

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng’s transfer to Austria Vienna is a step in the right direction, according to his agent Max Hagmayr.

Boateng, 24, joined Austria Vienna this summer on a free transfer after two impressive seasons with First Vienna FC in the Austrian second division. He signed a four-year contract that runs until 2029.

“This was a planned move,” Hagmayr told Footy-Africa.com. “I’ve worked with Kelvin for three years. When we started, he wasn’t playing regularly in Slovakia, but I saw his potential. Moving him to First Vienna was to help him rebuild â€“ and he did.”

Boateng netted 22 goals in 46 appearances for First Vienna, including 12 in his final season, sparking interest from top-flight clubs.

“This summer, we chose Austria Vienna, a club with history and European ambitions. It’s the right environment for his growth, and I believe he has a bright future there,” Hagmayr added.

Boateng is a graduate of Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy and has previously played for FC Porto B, Aves, Spartak Trnava, and KarvinÃ¡.

Austria Vienna are one of the most decorated clubs in Austrian football and frequently feature in European competitions.