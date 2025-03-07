Kelvin Lamptey-Mills dreams of wearing Ghana's colors on the big stage

Kelvin Lamptey-Mills has made his intentions clear his heart is set on representing Ghana at the highest level.

Despite interest from the United States men's national team, the 19-year-old center-back remains committed to donning the Black Stars jersey.

Born in Ghana but raised in the U.S. since the age of two, Lamptey-Mills has carved out a promising career, playing in MLS Next Pro before making the move to Cyprus. Last month, he joined MEAP Nisou from Omonia, continuing his development in European football.

The powerful defender has already gotten close to Ghana’s national setup, earning an invitation to the Black Meteors. Now, he’s eager for more.

Speaking in an interview with Kolog Bonaventure, Lamptey-Mills reaffirmed his desire to play for Ghana and help the national team succeed.

"Ghana needs to qualify for the World Cup again. And to get an invite to help the course, why not?"

His manager recently informed him that the U.S. national team is keeping tabs on his progress, but for Lamptey-Mills, the ultimate dream remains clear.

"My pride will be representing my mother and grandmum. It will be a dream for us all."