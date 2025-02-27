Kelvin Lamptey Mills reveals admiration for Samuel Osei Kuffour, aims to follow his path

US-Ghanaian defender Kelvin Lamptey Mills has expressed admiration for former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffour, as he looks to carve a successful career in football.

The 19-year-old, who recently joined Cypriot second-division side MEAP Nisou on loan from Omonia, aspires to reach the highest level of the game and sees Kuffour as a key inspiration.

Though he never watched the former Bayern Munich star play live, Mills has studied his highlights extensively, along with other top defenders, in an effort to refine his own style.

“As a young player aiming to grow week by week, I watch and learn a lot from them.

"But following other defenders, especially from my place of birth, I admire Samuel Osei Kuffour so much. He is amazing physically and strong on and off the ball in defense. I'm trying to mold my style to all these wonderful stars.

"Frederick Commodore (former Black Star) is my uncle, and I admire him also."

Born to Ghanaian parents but eligible to represent both Ghana and the United States, Mills has big ambitions for his future.

His loan move to MEAP Nisou is expected to provide him with valuable playing time as he continues to develop his game and push for greater opportunities.

Story by Kolog Bonaventure