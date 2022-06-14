Kelvin Obeng: Berekum Chelsea star rewarded with Black Stars B call-up

Berekum Chelsea striker Kelvin Obeng has been rewarded for his successful season at the club after being named in Ghana's home-based squad to begin preparations for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.

Obeng, who turns 22 next month, has been called up coach Annor Walker as they intensify preparations for the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

The highly-rated striker has enjoyed a sweeping campaign for the Berekum-based Blues this season, notching goals and providing assists.

His importance to his club is growing by the week. He has notched four goals and provided several assists with his solitary striker against champions Asante Kotoko at the top of his rankings.

Obeng has been superb for the Blues this season and deservedly rewarded with a call-up into the Black Stars B to prepare for the African qualifiers.