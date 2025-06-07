GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kelvin Ofori delighted to join compatriots Sharani and Ibrahim at Slovan Bratislava

Published on: 07 June 2025
Kelvin Ofori has disclosed that his Ghanaian compatriots played a role in his decision to join Slovakian giants Slovan Bratislava. 

The 23-year-old signed a three-year deal to join Bratislava from local rivals Spartak Trvana in the summer transfer window, making him the club's first acquisition.

Ofori will join compatriots Zuberu Sharani and Rahim Ibrahim at the club as he eyes success with the domestic champions.

"We often used to talk to Rahim and Sharani, another of my compatriots, when we met as opponents. I'm glad that now we will be in the same cabin together and we will spend more time on and off the field," he said after signing the deal.

"Overall, I'm looking forward to my new teammates. I've been in Slovakia for two years, I know the league and the country, it's good that I can continue here," he added.

The Right to Dream Academy arrives after an outstanding campaign last season with Trvana, where he netted nine league goals in 28 appearances.

