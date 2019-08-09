Kelvin Ofori eager to make Bundesliga debut with Fortuna Dusseldorf

Ghanaian teenage sensation Kelvin Ofori remains anxious to start his professional career with Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The 18-year old signed his first professional contract last week with the Fligeraners after impressing on trials.

Ofori was handed a three year deal that will see him stay with the club until 2022 but with a week to start the German top flight, the teenager revealed he can't wait to get started.

"As a young player, I want to learn a lot and develop myself step by step, but I can not wait to play in this great stadium and in front of the enthusiastic fans," he told the club's website.

Fortuna Dusseldorf, who had a good campaign last season finishing 10th on the table with begin the season with a trip to Werder Bremen.

The Flingeraners could have all their four Ghanaian players feature in that game, with the likes of Bernard Tekpetey and Nana Opoku Ampomah looking more likely as starters.

Kassim Nuhu Adams joined the club on a season long loan from TSG Hoffenheim on Thursday.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin