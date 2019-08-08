Kelvin Ofori: Newly-signed Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder opens up on why he rejected Manchester United

Ghanaian prodigy Kelvin Ofori has disclosed why he snubbed English giants Manchester United to sign for Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Ofori, 18, joined the Bundesliga outfit from Ghana’s Right to Dream in the ongoing transfer window.

The young midfielder put pen to paper on a three-year contract after impressing on trial.

He was earlier linked with a move to Manchester United and other host of European clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Ofori has revealed that he chose Düsseldorf over all the other clubs due to their history of developing young talent.

“As a young player, I want to learn a lot and develop myself step by step, but I can not wait to play in this great stadium and in front of the enthusiastic fans,” Ofori declared.

He is the third Ghanaian in this window to join the club after Bernard Tekpetey and Nana Opoku Ampomah.

Ofori could make his competitive debut for Dusseldorf on Saturday when the Flingeraner face Villingen in the German Cup.