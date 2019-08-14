Kelvin Ofori scores a brace as Fortuna Dusseldorf thump TSV Bockum in final friendly ahead of Bundesliga opener

In-form Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori was on the score sheet again as Fortuna Dusselddorf thump TSV Krefeld-Bockum in their final friendly ahead of the start of the German Bundesliga.

The 18-year old, who joined the Fligeraners in the summer transfer window netted twice as the Bubdesliga side thrashed TSV Krefeld-Bockum 7-0.

Ofori netted his first in the 6th minute before adding his second in the 68th minute.

Dawid Kownacki also bagged a brace with Kenan Kraman, Erik Thommy and Robin Burmuth scoring the others.

Kassim Nuhu Adams was handed his debut in that game, with Bernard Tekpetey also featuring.

However, Nana Opoku Ampomah missed the game due to an injury.

Kelvin Ofori could be making his dream Bundesliga debut this weekend, when Fortuna Dusseldorf travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin