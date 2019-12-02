Kelvin Ofori scores as Fortuna Dusseldorf II beat Wuppertal SV

Teen sensation Kelvin Ofori scored in Fortuna Dusseldorf II's win against Wuppertal SV in the German Regionalliga on Saturday.

The 18-year old, who impressed during preseason to earn a first professional contract, starred as Dusseldorf II defeated their opponents 3-0 at their own backyard.

Ofori opened the scoring just ten minutes into the game to hand his side a deserving lead.

The pacy attacker was difficult to handle by the defence of Wuppertal as he played a role in the other two goals.

Aymen Barkok scored the second in the 23rd minute before Shinta Appelkamp added the third right on the stroke of half time.

Ofori is gradually paving his way into the senior side with some magnificent performances in the Regionalliga.