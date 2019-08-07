Kelvin Ofori scores on his debut for Fortuna Düsseldorf hours after signing for club

Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori scored on his debut for Fortuna Düsseldorf in their 15-1 demolition of Benrath in friendly win on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who signed a three-year deal at noon, scored in the 83rd minute mark.

The talented former Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to be key for the side this season.

Compatriots Nana Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey grabbed a brace each as the team run riot in the pre-season friendly win.

Fortuna Düsseldorf will play in the first competitive match of the season when they battle FC Villingen in the first round of the DFB Cup on Saturday.