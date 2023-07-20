GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kelvin Osei Asibey shares excitement after sealing Hearts of Oak move

Published on: 20 July 2023
Defender Kelvin Osei Asibey has expressed delight after completing his move to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak. 

The defender joins the former Ghana Premier League champions from Division One side Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Osei Asibey has been recruited to strengthen the Phobians ahead of the 2023/24 season.

"I know the betpawa Premier League is tough because I have played in it before. It's not easy for sure but I am confident that with the support of my new team mates and the technical team giving us the guidance not forgetting the fans, We can do good things here for this team. The platform is huge so we have to work extra hard to make the mark," he told the club's official website.

Osei Asibey has been a target for the Rainbow club for sometime now, having impressed in the Division One League with Eleven Wonders. The young centre-back played a pivotal role as Wonders reached the final of Zone 1 of the Division One league, only to lose on penalties to Tano Bofoakwa in the promotion play-off.

 

