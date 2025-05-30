Kelvin Osei Assibey backs former club Eleven Wonders to secure Ghana Premier League promotion over RTU

Former Techiman Eleven Wonders captain Kelvin Osei Assibey has thrown his weight behind the club to secure Ghana Premier League promotion over Real Tamale United on Friday.

In a highly competitive clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon, Eleven Wonders and Real Tamale United (RTU) go head-to-head in a decisive playoff fixture.

The much-anticipated match will determine the sole qualifier from Division One League Zone One, continuing a trend where the division has resorted to playoffs to settle promotion battles in recent seasons.

Previous winners include Bofoakwa Tano and Young Apostles, both of whom secured Premier League berths through similar knockout ties.

Ahead of the decisive clash, Assibey, who currently plies his trade for Hearts of Oak has backed his former employers to snatch qualification to Premier League next season.

“I wish the club the best of luck. I know it is not going to be an easy game but I know what you guys can do and I know the can do spirit is there. You did well in the league and it is left with the final push to bring Premiership back to Techiman”

“Let make history for ourselves and let make people of Techiman proud of us. I will there to support the team on Friday” he said.