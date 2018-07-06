Ken Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has dragged undercover journalist and lawyer, Anas Aremeyaw Anas to the General Legal Council (GLC).

Mr Agyapong is complaining that Anas misconducted himself professionally as a lawyer in a manner that bordered on “moral turpitude.”

In a complaint letter dated July 5, 2018, addressed to the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online, Mr Agyapong is asking that disciplinary action should be taken against Anas as a lawyer.

The vociferous MP has been on a campaign against Anas insisting that his modus operandi of entrapping people should not be countenanced by Ghanaians.

Anas on his part has dragged Mr Agyapong, to court for defaming him and asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.

The MP has, in the past weeks, been publishing materials in his bid to discredit the investigative journalist, who has released a piece on the rot in Ghana football.

Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas has, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications.

A sports journalist, Listowell Yesu Bukarson, has been granted the lawful attorney to stand in for Anas.

He has indicated that he will challenge that Anas should appear in person in court without his usual mask.

Subsequently, Mr Agyapong has entered a Conditional Appearance in the defamation suit filed against him by Anas and gone ahead to indicate that GH¢25 million was no money to him and that if lose the court case, he will pay Anas.

Mr Agyapong has appointed Eric. O Darko of Darko Law Firm as his solicitor and the conditional appearance was filed on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

General Legal Council complaint

“I refer to the above subject matter and respectfully write to lodge a formal complaint in my capacity as citizen of Ghana and a Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency against a Lawyer by name, ANAS AREMEYAW ANAS,” Mr Agyapong said in the letter he sent to the General Legal Council.

“Respectfully, on the 27th day of June 2018, The Salis Newspaper in conjunction with NET 2 Television aired a documentary at the premises of NET 2 Television titled 'WHO WATCHES THE WATCHMAN', the letter said.

“Respectfully, in the said documentary, Anas Aremeyaw Anas was seen and heard in a conversation with someone who, as it later turned out to be Chief State Attorney by name, Ellen Kwawukume discussing how both must collaborate and successfully work towards tainting evidence gathered by Anas Aremeyaw Anas with the view to obstruct the course of justice in a case against three suspects therein namely, Mohamed Hafiz Abdullah, Mubarak Seidu and Prince Kinston Kwame who were later charged as 1st, 2nd and 3rd accused, respectively,” it added

"In the documentary, Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed to the Chief State Attorney that the suspects had bought him with One Hundred Thousand Dollars (US$100,000.00), paid Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars (US$75,000.00) to Mr. Frank Adu Poku, the then CID Director-General and also paid Five Thousand Dollars (US$5,000.00) into the account of the Chief State Attorney in order to taint the evidence and make the case ‘foolish’.

"Respectfully, an inquiry at the Registry of the Criminal Division Court, Accra has confirmed that the case was indeed dismissed for of prosecution."

"Thus, by the foregoing reasons, it is my humble opinion that such professional misconduct ought not to be countenanced at the Bar and therefore I respectfully urge your revered Committee to conduct thorough investigations into the misconduct exhibited by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the documentary. Please find attached electronic copy of the documentary."

"I therefore humbly present this complaint for the kind consideration of the Committee. I am also indicating to the Committee my willingness to assist it with additional evidence in my custody for any other purpose for which the Committee may need my presence."

"I hope that this complaint will receive your generous consideration in accordance with law," the letter concluded.

