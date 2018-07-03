Kenichi Yatsuhashi confirms parting ways with Inter Allies

Japanese-American tactician, Kenichi Yatsuhashi has confirmed parting ways with Zylofon Cash Premier League club Inter Allies.

The trainer and the club mutually agreed to go separate ways despite a good first half of the campaign, where the Tema based club sits fifth on the league log.

Yatsuhashi took to social media to thank Inter Allies for the opportunity to coach the club and wish them luck in their future endeavours.

He posted,"I’d like to inform that I have mutually end my role at Inter Allies FC. I appreciate the club an opportunity and an experience during my stay, and I wish them the best of luck."

This becomes the second time the Japanese has left a Ghanaian club midway of Premier League, first with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Inter Allies earlier released a statement indicating the two parties had parted ways.

"Inter Allies mutually ends relationship with Head Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi. Effective today, both parties have parted ways mutually.

We appreciate the hard work of Kenichi Yatsuhahsi as Head Coach during the first round of the 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League.

We wish to assure our supporters that, Management shall take all steps necessary to find a suitable Coach for the first team," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, reports spreading like wild fire indicates the Japanese has been contacted by his former club Accra Hearts of Oak.

I’d like to inform that I have mutually end my role at Inter Allies FC. I appreciate the club an opportunity and an experience during my stay, and I wish them the best of luck. https://t.co/kUxCRVnwuM — Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) https://twitter.com/keni_yats_coach/status/1014131247491305472 — (@keni_yats_coach) December 6, 2017

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 3, 2018

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin