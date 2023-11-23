Kenichi Yatsuhashi declines fan requests to return to Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has rejected calls from fans to return to the club following the sacking of Martin Koopman.

Yatsuhashi, who coached the team for 15 games in the 2015/16 season, has urged fans to support the club's current technical team instead.

Yatsuhashi, in a post on social media, expressed his gratitude towards the fans for their support, but made it clear that he is not interested in returning to the club at this time.

Yatsuhashi's decision comes as a surprise to many, given his success during his previous stint at the club. During his 7-month tenure, he led the team to several impressive victories.

His tactical acumen and ability to get the best out of his players quickly made him a fan favourite, and his departure from the club was met with widespread disappointment.

However, Yatsuhashi has struggled to replicate that success in his subsequent coaching roles. He spent a year at Inter Allies, where he failed to make a significant impact, and later joined Aduana FC, where he lasted just six months before being sacked.

Despite his struggles elsewhere, Yatsuhashi remains a beloved figure among Hearts of Oak fans, who have been calling for his return ever since Koopman's dismissal. However, it seems that those calls have fallen on deaf ears, as Yatsuhashi has made it clear that he is not interested in returning to the club at this time.

In the meantime, assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru Tijani has taken over as head coach at Hearts of Oak and got off to a winning start, defeating Accra Lions 2-1 in his first game in charge.