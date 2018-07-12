Kenichi Yatsuhashi upbeat about Aduana Stars chances against AS Vita in CAF Conderation Cup

Newly appointed coach of Aduana Stars Kenichi Yatsuhashi is buoyant of leading side to victory against AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 49-year-old gaffer was appointed as the head coach of the Fire Boys on Wednesday after the sacking of Yusif Abubakar.

The Ghana Premier League champions will battle Congolese side AS Vita club in the Confederations Cup next week Wednesday and Kenichi believes he can get a meaningful result.

“We have less time, just one week for the game against Vita but the good thing is that I know this Aduana team well, I have played against them twice previously so I have a fair idea. I can build on it before we face Vita,” Kenichi stated in his press conference.

“We have to intensify our training sessions, and work extra hard and hopefully we can get good results and carry on from there,”

Aduana lost their first group game by a lone goal to ASEC Mimosa in Abidjan before drawing 2-2 with Raja Casablanca in Dormaa