Kennedy Agyapong supports new betting tax, advocates for higher rate

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent aspirant for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has entered the ongoing discourse surrounding the recently introduced 10% tax on bets and lottery winnings.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) recently unveiled plans to implement this withholding tax on all gross gaming winnings, with effect from August 15, 2023.

The decision has ignited widespread conversations throughout the nation, with discussions centring on the implications and appropriateness of such a tax in the gaming sector.

Agyapong, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has taken a public stance in favour of the GRA's decision. He has voiced his belief that the tax should have been set at an even higher rate, expressing his concerns about the potential impact of betting on the country's youth and their future prospects.

In a candid statement to TV3, Agyapong asserted, “When you win an amount of 1 billion from the US lottery, your take-home is 600 million, meaning about 400 million has been taxed because it's free money which is taxable. So, they have been charitable to the youth with the 10 percent.”

Agyapong's candid remarks continued as he delved into the topic of betting's impact on the younger generation. He remarked, “I'm surprised the youth are asking me about betting. I will be honest because betting is not anything good for your future, and that is why it should be punitive to discourage young men and women from taking their destinies into their own hands instead of spending time on games. Whatever money you make today is temporal, but what does one get from betting.”