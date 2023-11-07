Kennedy Boateng: Former WAFA defender joins Austria Lustenau

Ghanaian-born Togo defender Kennedy Boateng has returned to Austria to sign for Bundesliga side Austria Lustenau.

The former West Africa Football Academy player signed a deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2023/24 season.

Boateng left Austria in 2021 to join Santa Clara in Portugal, where he spent two seasons but has been without a club since July.

“I am very happy to be here in Lustenau. Austria is my second home, I have played here for many years. The team is currently in a difficult situation, so I want to help the team as quickly as possible. We want to get out of there and stay in the Bundesliga. I can’t wait to get started here," he said after signing the deal.

His signing is seen as an immediate reaction to injuries to Matthias Maak and Rafael Devisate.

“By signing Kennedy, we are reacting in the short term to the numerically thin personnel situation in central defense, which has arisen for us due to the long-term absences of Matthias Maak and Rafael Devisate," said Sports Coordinator at Austria Lustenau, Alexander Scheider.

"In our current situation, we cannot afford not to have a position filled twice and therefore not be able to react to potential additional failures. We are also sure that Kennedy will be a very valuable reinforcement for our team in the relegation battle thanks to his strength in duels, positive nature, and robustness, and will help us get out of the bottom together.”