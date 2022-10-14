Kenpong confers with Ghana Police over security at Qatar 2022 World Cup

The Management of Kenpong Travel and Tours held a consultative meeting in Accra with some members of the Management Board of the Ghana Police Service.

The meeting was held at the behest of Kenpong to seek information on arrangements that Ghana Police had made to offer security advice and screening of prospective Ghanaian Soccer fans before they travel to Qatar in November for the FIFA World Cup. While the Management team of Kenpong was led by the Chief Executive Officer Mr Kennedy Agyepong, the Police Management Board was represented by Commissioners of Police, George Alex Mensah and Edward Tabiri.

The Police provided a detailed presentation on the special role they had been given by FIFA and the legacy Committee for the Qatar World Cup. Their role includes but not limited to ensuring that prospective soccers fans from Ghana do not have any red-flag placed on them regarding rowdyism, hooliganism and violence at sporting events including football within Ghana, monitoring and identification of groups with tendencies to cause disruptions at soccer matches, events and activities.

The police would discharge these functions with special tools in technology and other methods of gathering and managing information. In conjunction with the Police Management Board, Kenpong would organize a supporters’ workshop on security issues at the World Cup during the first week of November to conscientise supporters with a comprehensive education on the security expectations for supporters at the Qatar World Cup.

As a condition precedent to travel to the World Cup each soccer fan would be required to undergo a screening at the police headquarters to be eligible for a police report. Any soccer fan red-flagged in the process, may be denied entry to Qatar for the World Cup. Kenpong has arranged with the police administration to begin in earnest the processes for the screening of soccer fans to Qatar.

Kenpong and the Police pledged to collaborate with one another and ensure that Ghanaian soccer fans who travel to Qatar for the World Cup are provided adequate education on good behavior and conduct. The ultimate objective is to ensure that the Ghanaian soccer fan at the Qatar World Cup discharges himself/herself as a worthy ambassador of the country.