Kenpong Football Academy seek General Manager to propel growth

Winneba-based Kenpong Football Academy have announced an exciting opportunity for a General Manager position, inviting "suitably qualified Ghanaians" to apply.

The academy is owned by prominent businessman Kennedy Agyapong, widely known as Kenpong, who has made significant investments totalling millions of cedis.

The academy currently competes in the Ghanaian second-tier league, aspiring to reach the pinnacle of Ghana football—the Ghana Premier League.

Under the leadership of veteran Francis Oti Akenteng, who heads the academy's technical setup, and with support from former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, Kenpong Football Academy have been fostering the development of young talents in the region.

Now, as they strive to further enhance their growth and impact, they are seeking a dynamic and capable General Manager to lead the way.

The General Manager role will involve overseeing the day-to-day operations of the academy, including player development programs, administrative duties, financial management, and fostering strategic partnerships. The successful candidate will have a passion for football, strong leadership skills, and a keen understanding of the Ghanaian football landscape.

Kenpong Football Academy aims to provide a nurturing environment where young footballers can hone their skills, receive quality coaching, and ultimately progress to higher levels of the sport.

With Kenpong's substantial investment and the guidance of seasoned football professionals, they have positioned themselves as leading player in youth development.

Aspiring General Managers with a background in sports management, football administration, or related fields are encouraged to submit their applications.

The academy seek individuals who can bring innovative ideas, effective management strategies, and a deep commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth within the organization.