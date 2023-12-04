Kenpong Travels offers affordable 2023 AFCON package

Kenpong Travels and Tours, a reputable travel agency, has announced an attractive and affordable package for fans travelling to the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The package is available in two options: road and air.

For fans choosing to travel by road, the package costs GHS15,000 for double occupancy and GHS23,000 for single occupancy for 11 days.

This covers all three group matches and includes internal transportation, breakfast, and a guided tour of the Cape Coast Castle

Alternatively, fans can opt for a customised air package tailored to their specific needs, including the number of days and matches they wish to attend. Interested individuals can register at the Kenpong Travels office in Abelenkpe, Accra, until the end of December.

Kenpong Travels boasts a remarkable track record, having successfully flown thousands of Ghanaians to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The company's experience and expertise guarantee a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for AFCON enthusiasts.

The tournament will start on January 13 and end on February 11, with Ghana's Black Stars hoping to finally win the continental showpiece after over four decades.