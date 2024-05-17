Kenpong's football academy expands reach with European partnership

Kennedy Agyepong, a renowned Ghanaian business magnate and football administrator, known affectionately as Kenpong, has embarked on a bold initiative to extend the presence of his football academy into the European market.

The Kenpong Academy, located in Winneba, has received substantial investment, boasting state-of-the-art facilities and a team of dedicated professionals committed to nurturing young talent.

In pursuit of elevating the academy's stature, Kenpong has forged a strategic partnership with SÃ¸nderjyske, a newly promoted Danish Premier League club.

During a recent trip to Denmark, Kenpong met with Markus Kristoffer Hansen, the CEO/President of SÃ¸nderjyske, to finalise the ambitious agreement.

According to the partnership, Kenpong Academy will serve as a feeder club, grooming promising players for the Danish outfit.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Kenpong's vision to bridge the gap between African talent and European football opportunities.

"We are thrilled to further expand our connections with Europe, and with this new, exciting partnership, the academy is set to grow by leaps and bounds," Kenpong expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

The trip to Denmark also provided an opportunity for Kenpong to meet with Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, alongside distinguished dignitaries including the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Norring, and Ghana's Ambassador to Denmark, Sylvia Annoh.

President Akufo-Addo commended Kenpong's initiative in supporting youth development and pledged his support for foreign clubs investing in Ghana.

As part of the partnership agreement, Kenpong Academy will send a team to Denmark annually to participate in a soccer tournament, providing invaluable exposure to European football standards for the academy's players.

Kennedy Agyepong hinted at more collaborations in the pipeline, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to securing opportunities for the academy's growth.