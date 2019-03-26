Kenya coach Sebastien Migne blames Ghana defeat on 'poor planning'

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne has attributed his side's 1-0 defeat to Ghana in their final match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to poor planning.

The 22-man Harambee Stars squad departed Nairobi for Accra via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at 5 am on March 21, and had to wait for a few hours before boarding another four-hour flight to Accra.

They arrived in the West African nation at around 3 pm, a day before the match on Saturday and jetted back on Monday morning.

“We missed little things from getting a good result but it was foreseen at the beginning of the week with different upsets.

“I don’t know if we were able to compete well because lack of small details is what can cost you at high level for example when you fail to travel well.

“I cannot understand why we can’t be booked on a national company like Kenya Airways direct to Accra. I have some problems understanding why we must take Ethiopian airline in the night a day before the game, maybe this happens only in Kenya,” he wondered.

“To realise a good Afcon, we need support from the government for proper organisation. If we travel two days to the start of Afcon during the night, it will be difficult,” emphasised Migne, whilst attributing the lone goal conceded late on to jet lag.

“Maybe it was more difficult for Matasi on Saturday because we travelled during the night, a day before the match. You know he is a tall guy and it’s not the best way to travel in such a manner,” noted the 46-year-old Frenchman.

Kenya lost the first position in the group to Ghana following the defeat.