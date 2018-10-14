Kenya coach Sebastien Migne calls for massive home support ahead of Ethiopia clash on Sunday

Head coach of Kenya Sebastien Migne has called on fans of the Harambee Stars to show up in numbers ahead of their home game against Ethiopia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Kenya will host Ethiopia on Sunday after a goalless draw in Addis Ababa last Wednesday at a filled Bahir Dar stadium.

Sebastien Migne who is bent on leading the team to AFCON 2019 has asked the fans to troop to the Moi International Stadium in numbers to support the team.

‘’The fans were amazing and the atmosphere made it difficult for sure. If I have one wish, I hope to have a full stadium next Sunday because it’s amazing to play in this atmosphere. It was amazing to play in this stadium and it will be important if we get the same,’’ he said ahead of the game on Sunday.

The East Africans are currently joint top of group F of the AFCON qualifiers together with the Ethiopians following the cancellation of the game between Ghana and Sierra Leone.

A win for the Harambee Stars will enhance their chances of reaching Cameroon next year after a 14 year absence at the Africa Cup of Nations.