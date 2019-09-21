Kenya confirms Ghana date for women's football Olympic Games qualifiers

Kenya women's football team, Harambee Starlets, will play Ghana's Black Queens on Oct. 4 away in Accra.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa said on Thursday that Kenya will host the second leg of the encounter in Nairobi on Oct 8 and is hopeful the country will sail through to the fourth round.

"The Starlets will leave for Ghana on Oct 2. The team is in training and we hope they will get the best out of the qualifiers," said Mwendwa in Nairobi.

Kenya beat Malawi 5-3 on aggregate in the second round and will be looking forward to a positive result against Ghana, who they held to a 1-1 draw in November 2018 in a friendly match played in Nairobi.

Ghana is among the four teams from the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) finals left in the qualifying series. Only eight teams remain in the qualifiers with the aggregate winners set to represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

In the third round fixtures, Nigeria will square up against Cote d'Ivoire as Cameroon tackle DR Congo, while Ghana face Kenya and Zambia take on Botswana. The final round with two teams, with a home-and-away leg play-off, will take place in early 2020.

The winner of Africa's qualifying tournament will qualify directly, while the runner-up will contest a play-off against Chile, who finished in second place in South America's qualifying tournament. The dates of the intercontinental play-offs are still to be determined.