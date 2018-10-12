Kenya eye AFCON qualification before Ghana in Ethiopia clash

The Harambee stars of Kenya have set sights on qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 ahead of Ghana as they face Ethiopia in Nairobi on Sunday.

The East African's revived their chances of qualifying for the continental showpiece after a win against Ghana last month and a draw in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

A win against Ethiopia this Sunday will move them seven points, three points adrift of Ethiopia and four points clear of Ghana and Sierra Leone.

The game between Ghana and Leone Stars was cancelled following the dispute between the government and Football Association of Sierra Leone.

In Wednesday's encounter, Ethiopia dominated both halves but squandered the little scoring opportunities that came their way as they had only two out of twelve shots on target.

The hosts came very close in breaking the game's duck in the second half but Shemeles Bekele saw his shot from outside the box struck the framework.

Kenya and Ethiopia are on four points from three games in Group F whereas Ghana have three points out of two matches.

Kenya have not appeared at the Africa Cup of nations since 2004 and their manager Sebastien Migne believes they are on the right track to qualify for Cameroon 2019.

“I think we are on the way to writing a new page in Kenyan Football, but it’s just the beginning," said Migne who is aiming to lead Kenya to an Afcon tournament for the first time in 15 years.