Kenya goalkeeper Matasi apologises for conceding 'easy goal' against Ghana

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has admitted conceding what has been termed an easy goal in the 1-0 defeat away to Black Stars of Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final group “F” game on Saturday in Accra.

The Ethiopia-based shot-stopper moved from hero to villain within seconds after his 83rd-minute howler allowed Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban net the decisive goal.

Ekuban's shot slipped through Matasi’s arms before finding the back of the net after the Kenyans seemed headed for a historic draw which would have ensured they remain top of the standings.

The 31-year-old Matasi – who plies with Ethiopian Premier League giants St Georges- was headed for his fourth competitive clean sheet in these qualifiers.

“You know this is football and when something happens people will always have something to talk about,” Matasi reacted to fans rant over the lousy goal.

“If you look at that goal, we lost the ball in the midfield and my defence had not fallen back hence the striker managed to beat them. I miscalculated my reaction while going down within seconds and that’s why the ball slipped,” added a remorseful Matasi.